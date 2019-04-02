Game Preview: Denver Nuggets Take on Golden State Warriors

First place in the Western Conference is on the line when the Nuggets (51-25) travel to Oakland to face the Golden State Warriors (52-24) in a nationally-televised clash on Tuesday.

Denver hopes to quickly move from a disappointing result against the lowly Wizards on Sunday night. The Nuggets struggled down the stretch in that game due to an injury to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić’s ejection. Despite the result, the Nuggets are still 7-3 in their past 10 games. A win against Golden State could give them a boost in their chances to secure the No. 1 seed.

The Warriors also come into this game having won seven of their last 10 games. The team rebounded with a dominant performance against the Hornets, crushing the visiting opponents in a 137-90 win. Still, the Warriors have shown some vulnerability over their past five games. They’ve lost two of their last five games as teams have taken advantage of their inconsistent, 14th-ranked defense (108.9 defense rating).

The Nuggets have a chance to even their season series against the Warriors. Denver won the initial game between both sides, with a 100-98 victory at Pepsi Center. Since then, the Warriors have been in control in the next two games, winning by 31 and 17 respectively. Winning the series finale could give the Nuggets a positive shift in momentum, especially with just six games remaining until the postseason.

Here are some keys to the game:

Be physical: The Nuggets biggest advantage against Golden State is their size and they should be aggressive in utilizing it on Tuesday. The Warriors actually concede the fifth most free throws in the NBA (24.5) and that’s largely due to their inconsistencies at center. A big reason why the Rockets have success against the Warriors in the past is due to James Harden’s natural ability to get the line. The Nuggets should look to attack the rim early and often.

Execute on offense: This is a matchup of the two best passing teams in the NBA as the Warriors and Nuggets are first and second in assists. In order to steal a win at the Oracle Arena, the Nuggets have to move the ball and limit unnecessary turnovers. Against the Wizards, Denver only had 18 assists (9.5 below their season average) and turned over the ball 11 times – including some costly ones in the fourth quarter. Considering that the Warriors are average at forcing turnovers (20th in the league), the Nuggets have to avoid beating themselves in Tuesday’s game.

Guard the arc: The Warriors are third in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage, converting at 38.3 percent. In the Nuggets’ win against the Warriors in Oct. 21, a major factor was limiting Golden State from beyond the arc. They held the visitors to just 24.9 percent shooting from downtown and also limited their opportunities to shoot from that area as they took 29 attempts- five below their season average. If the Nuggets can limit the Warriors’ effectiveness from three-point range, they could seal a big result on Tuesday night.