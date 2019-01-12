Game Preview: Nuggets Looking for Third Straight Win in Phoenix

Phoenix AZ – The Denver Nuggets are back in the Arizona desert as they get ready to take on the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets were here just two weeks ago, winning 122-118 behind 46 points from Jamal Murray. This will be the third meeting between these two teams, Denver has won the first two.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 28-12 record and still holding on to first place in the Western Conference. This is the latest that Denver has been in the top spot since March 16, 1977. Tonight’s game will be the first of a back-to-back for the Nuggets as they head back to Pepsi Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Suns currently have a 10-33 record and are in last place in the Western Conference. Phoenix last played on Wednesday, losing to the Dallas Mavericks by 10. The Suns are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Jokić continuing his strong play: Nikola Jokić is coming off of consecutive triple-doubles against the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers. The Serbian big man is averaging 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.4 steals and one block over his last five games. Jokić had his best performance of the season against Phoenix on October 20th when he recorded a triple-double, scoring 35 points and going a perfect 11-of-11 from the field. In two games against the Suns this season, Jokić is averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds, 10 assists and 3.5 steals.

Will Barton’s status: Will Barton was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report, the first time his status hasn’t been listed as out since he was injured on October 20th. It remains to be seen when Barton will return to action. Barton has played just one and a half games this season. He played 35 minutes in the season opener against the Clippers, scoring 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and then played 19 minutes in the second game of the season against the Suns, scoring 14 points before going down with an injury.

Taking care of business: Tonight, will be the fourth game in six days for the Nuggets before they close out the weekend against a strong Portland team on Sunday for their fifth game of the week. Denver is currently in the midst of an 11 games in 19 days stretch.

Tonight’s game will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.