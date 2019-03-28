Game Preview: Nuggets Face Tough Road Test Against Rockets

After the Denver Nuggets escaped with a much-needed home win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, they now head on the road for a tough back-to-back that begins with a matchup versus the Houston Rockets.

The Nuggets (50-23) have used their strong defense to guide them to an 11-5 record since the All-Star break. During that period, Denver owns the fifth-ranked defense in the league. The Nuggets also own the top-ranked defense during the fourth quarter, which has helped them win close games.

Houston (47-28) has been one of the best teams in the league in recent months. Since the Nuggets defeated Houston on Feb. 1st, the Rockets own the fourth-highest net rating in the league and are 18-6. Of course, James Harden has been the story all season for Houston, averaging 36.2 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Nuggets have done a good job defending Harden this season, holding him to 28 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting from the field. However, Harden has done well to move the ball against the Nuggets, averaging 11.3 assists per game in the three matchups this season.

The Rockets won the first two matchups in the season series before Denver’s aforementioned 136-122 victory on Feb. 1st. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Rockets. Overall, the Nuggets are 4-9 against Houston since Michael Malone took over as head coach.

Here are some keys to the game:

Make others beat you: This has been a key for every team that has faced James Harden this season. Although the Rockets have Chris Paul healthy and back in the lineup, Paul hasn’t been his usual self this season, as his scoring average is down three points per game while his shooting efficiency has dipped. The key for Denver is to force the ball out of Harden’s hands, making Paul and other role players such as P.J. Tucker, Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon beat you.

Limit Houston’s 3-point shooting: Everyone is aware of the Rockets’ game plan on offense, which is to focus on generating plenty of 3-pointers while also attacking the rim. While Denver was able to limit Houston to just 37 3-point attempts in the first matchup this season, Houston responded with 47 and 44 attempts from beyond the arc in the subsequent games. The key for Denver’s defense will be to close out hard on Houston’s shooters and force them to take mid-range jumpers or drive to the rim. On the other end of the floor, knocking down 3-pointers at a high rate will help Denver’s offense breakdown Houston’s 21st-ranked defense.

Continue the search for consistency: Despite Denver being 8-2 in the last 10 games, Michael Malone is still focused on consistency as the team approaches the playoffs. "Yea I think that's something I've been preaching about a lot recently, the consistency,” Malone said. “With ten games to go, you want to make sure you're playing as well as you can be heading into the postseason."

