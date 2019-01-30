Game Preview: Nuggets Look to End Road Trip with Win

New Orleans, LA – The Denver Nuggets will end their two-game road trip tonight as they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Nuggets have won their last three games, including 25-point comeback in their most recent outing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver comes in to tonight’s game with a 34-15 record and sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 12-11 on the road this season. The Nuggets had the day off on Tuesday after their dramatic comeback win over Memphis on Monday. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokić with 24 points and Malik Beasley who scored 18 off the bench.

New Orleans enters tonight’s game with a 23-28 record and are on the outside of the Western Conference playoff race. The Pelicans are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have been strong at home, going 15-8 in New Orleans. The Pelicans played just last night, winning in Houston against the Rockets, 121-116.

This is the third time these teams have met this season. The Nuggets won the first game in the season series against the Pelicans, taking a 116-11 win at home behind 23 points each from Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. New Orleans took the most recent meeting between these teams with a 125-115 win on November 17.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Stopping New Orleans down low: The Pelicans have been without the services of Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic of late but Jahlil Okafor has been a bright spot in their absence. Okafor was a force for them against the Rockets last night, scoring 27 points and hauling in 12 rebounds. Okafor is averaging 21.2 points and 11 rebounds over his last five games while shooting a blistering 74.6% from the floor.

Getting off to a good start: The Nuggets got off to a slow start in Memphis and found themselves down by as much as 25 before fighting their way back for a win. The Nuggets have had troubles defensively in recent first quarters, giving up 30 or more points in the first quarter in eight of their last nine games.

Bench stepping up: Malik Beasley was the spark that ignited the Denver comeback on Monday, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. With Jamal Murray out again the Nuggets will look for Beasley and Monte Morris to step up in his absence. Beasley has scored 14 and 18 points in each of the two games that Murray has missed.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNow app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.