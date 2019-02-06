Game Preview: Nuggets Looking to Bounce Back Against Nets

New York, NY – The Denver Nuggets are in Brooklyn tonight to take on a Nets team that is fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets fell to the Nets at Pepsi Center earlier this season by a score of 112-110 on November 10.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 37-16 record and find themselves just a half game back of the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference. Despite having their six-game win streak snapped on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, the Nuggets are still 8-2 in their last 10 games. Denver has gone 14-12 on the road this season.

The Nets are 28-17 on the season and are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Brooklyn has lost their last three games and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Nets have gone 16-12 at home this season.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Nikola Jokić down low: Jokić had one of his best performances of the season against Brooklyn in November. The Serbian big man scored 37 points on 14-22 shooting while hauling in 21 rebounds. Jokić also had strong performances against the Nets in 2017-18 as he scored 41 points in the final matchup between those teams last season. Jokić is averaging 22.8 points over his last 10 games.

Three point defense: The Pistons shot 43.2% from three on Monday which was a large improvement from Detroit’s season average of 33.5, the third lowest percentage in the league. On the season, the Nuggets are holding opponents to 34.3% from deep. The Nets shoot 35.2% from three.

Trey Lyles bouncing back: Lyles has been a strong presence off the bench for the Nuggets in the last two games after scoring just seven total points in the previous three games. Lyles followed up a 19-point performance in Minnesota with a 20-point performance against Detroit. Lyles shot 8-13 from the floor while grabbing 4 or more rebounds in both games.

Tonight’s game will tip at 5:30 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on AltitudeRadio, 92.5 FM.