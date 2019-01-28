Game Preview: Nuggets Start Road Trip in Memphis Against Grizzlies

Memphis, TN – The Denver Nuggets are back on the road tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies to start a two-game road trip. The Nuggets are coming off of an undefeated two game home stand with wins over the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nuggets currently hold a 33-15 record and sit 1.5 games back of Golden State for first place in the Western Conference. Denver is 8-2 in their last 10 games and have an 11-11 record on the road.

The Grizzlies got off to a solid start to the season but have struggled of late. Memphis has won just four of their last 23 games and have fallen to 14th place in the Western Conference with a 20-30 record. The Grizzlies are 12-13 at home.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies have met twice this season, splitting the games with the home team winning each contest. The two teams last met on December 10 in Denver with the Nuggets coming away with a 105-99 win behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Jokić.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Battle down low: Tonight’s game pits two of the NBA’s best international big men against each other in Nikola Jokić and Marc Gasol. Jokić has often been compared to Gasol with his ability to step outside and shoot as well as his ability to distribute the ball. In two matchups against the Nuggets, Gasol is averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jokić is averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists against Memphis.

Next man up: With Jamal Murray already ruled out for tonight’s game the Nuggets will have to adapt without their starting point guard. In Saturday’s game against Philadelphia the Nuggets started Will Barton, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić. A bigger starting lineup was perhaps the result of the Sixers starting 6’10 Ben Simmons at point guard, while the Grizzlies have a more traditional point guard in the 6’1 Mike Conley.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.