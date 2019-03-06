Game Preview: Nuggets Continue Road Trip Against Lakers

The Denver Nuggets continue their three-game road trip with a match-up against a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver fell to 42-21 after suffering a third consecutive loss, the latest against the San Antonio Spurs. The loss dropped the Nuggets to 15-15 on the road for the season. The Lakers (30-34) also come into the game on a three-game losing streak, as they continue to see their playoff chances fade with each loss.

The Nuggets will have to deal with a resurgent LeBron James, who has stepped up his play since the All-Star break. James has averaged 28.3 points, 10.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game since the break but has seen the Lakers go just 2-5 in those games. As it stands, the Lakers sit five and a half games behind the eighth seeded Spurs with just 18 games remaining.

For Denver, slow starts have plagued the team during the losing streak, which includes two home losses. While the Nuggets own the league’s second-ranked defense since the All-Star break, the offense has lagged behind, ranking just 22nd in that stretch.

The Nuggets and Lakers have split the first two matchups in the season series. Los Angeles pulled out a narrow 121-114 victory back in October, while Denver comfortably defended their home court with a 117-85 victory in late November.

Denver is 8-5 against Los Angeles since Michael Malone took over as head coach but has lost the last four games against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Here is what to look for in tonight's game:

Taking care of the ball: The Nuggets have done a good job of limiting turnovers on the offensive end this season, but since the All-Star break they have coughed the ball up 16 times per game. Providing opponents with extra possessions will always make it difficult to win. Luckily for Denver, the Lakers struggle mightily with taking care of the ball, as they rank 28thin the league with 15.7 turnovers per game. The Nuggets must take advantage of the extra possessions they are able to generate.

A greater sense of urgency: After the team’s third-straight loss on Monday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone stressed the importance of getting off to quick starts.

“We've got to come out with a much greater sense of urgency. There are no more moral victories for us at this time of the season,” Malone said, following the lost to San Antonio.

In two of the past three games, Denver has struggled out of the gates, ultimately digging themselves into big holes that proved to be insurmountable.

Second unit finding a rhythm: While the Nuggets’ desired starting lineup has thrived in recent games, the bench units have stumbled. In Monday’s loss to the Spurs, Denver’s bench unit wasn’t able to maintain the momentum built by the starters coming out of the halftime break. Denver got within five points of San Antonio midway through the third quarter, but as the bench unit entered the game the Spurs went on a 16-5 run to build the lead back up to double digits. The Nuggets are a deep team, which will give them an advantage against most teams. Look for the bench unit to attempt steady the ship against a Lakers bench that has struggled at times this season.

Tonight’s game will tip at 8:30 MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.