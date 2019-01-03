Game Preview: Nuggets Travel to Sacramento to Take on Kings

Sacramento, CA – The Denver Nuggets are taking their three-game winning streak on the road as they take on the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Nuggets defeated the Kings earlier this season 126-112 on October 23rd. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in that game, scoring 19 points.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game as the top team in the Western Conference with a 24-11 record. The Nuggets are 15-6 against the Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. The Nuggets won their most recent outing on New Year’s Day over the New York Knicks as Nikola Jokić recorded his third triple-double of the season.

The Kings are 19-18, a vast improvement after only winning 27 games all of last season. The Kings have dropped their last two games to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Easing back Gary Harris and Paul Millsap: The Nuggets have welcomed back both Harris and Millsap in the last two games and each of them have come off the bench as they work their way back towards where they were prior to injuries. Millsap saw just 14 minutes in the win at Phoenix but had a large increase in minutes against New York. Millsap had a strong performance in his 22 minutes against the Knicks as he scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Harris saw his first action since December 3rd.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time. Today went good and I’m looking forward to playing again against Sacramento,” Harris said after Tuesday’s game. Harris saw 20 minutes of action on Tuesday, scoring six points on just 1-of-5 shooting.

Stopping the Kings in transition: The Kings are led by lightning-quick point guard De’Aaron Fox. The second-year guard is averaging 18.1 points per game. Fox and his backcourt mate, Buddy Hield, are both in the top 10 in the league in fast break points per game, combing for 9.1 a game. The Kings as a team lead the league in fast break points per game at 22.4.

Malik Beasley the sharp-shooter: Beasley has been on fire over the last four games as he’s set a new career-high in points on two separate occasions. Over that span, Beasley is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.4 minutes while shooting .502 (28-of-57) from the field and .528 (16-of-33) from beyond the arc.

Tonight’s game will tip at 8 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.