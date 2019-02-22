Game Preview: Nuggets Return to Action in Dallas

Dallas, TX – It’s been nine days since the Denver Nuggets played a game but tonight they will step onto the court in Dallas and begin the final 25-game stretch. The Nuggets have had two practices this week as they look to get off to a hot start following the All-Star break.

Denver comes in to tonight’s game with a 39-18 record and are sitting in second place in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets are 14-14 on the road this season and have lost their last three road games. The Nuggets won their last two games before the All-Star break against Miami and Sacramento.

Dallas holds a 26-31 record and sits in the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. The Mavericks have won 20 of their 29 home games this season. Dallas lost their last two games before the All-Star break, dropping games to the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Denver and Dallas played earlier this season on December 18th with the Nuggets winning 126-118. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

A healthy lineup: The Nuggets are nearly at full strength for the first time this season. Trey Lyles is the only new addition to the team’s injury report while Gary Harris appears set to make his first appearance since January 30th. The Nuggets will also get another look at Isaiah Thomas who made his season-debut against Sacramento just before the All-Star break.

Malik Beasley staying hot: Beasley has been on a tear in the month of February. The 6’5 guard is averaging 20.9 points on 54.5% from the floor since February 1st. Beasley has also been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 49% from deep during that stretch.

Coming out sharp: It’s been a while since the Nuggets have played a full 48 minutes of basketball. It’s also been quite a while since they’ve had this many players available to play. Chemistry and timing will be something to watch for tonight. It will be key for Denver to come out sharp against a Mavericks team that has been good at home this season.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6:30 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.