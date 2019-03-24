Game Preview: Nuggets Finish Road Trip Against Pacers

The Denver Nuggets will look to sweep their four-game road trip and extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. While Denver officially clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, the team isn’t satisfied with just making it to the postseason.

The Nuggets (49-22) come into today’s matchup with plenty of momentum. After defending homecourt by sweeping a three-game home stand earlier in the month, Denver has followed it up by winning on the road. Wins over the Celtics, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks have showcased various strengths of this Nuggets team, from strong defense to elite 3-point shooting and ball movement. Now, Denver will look to continue carrying the momentum against the Pacers in Indiana.

The Pacers (44-29) come into today’s matchup having lost four-consecutive games and are just 3-7 in their last ten games. Indiana just finished a four-game road trip out west, losing all four games to teams currently in the playoff picture. The month of March has not been kind to the Pacers. They have the 29th-ranked offense and 15th ranked defense during their ten games this month.

Denver won the first matchup in the season series a little over a week ago when Paul Millsap came to the rescue by hitting a tough layup to give the Nuggets the lead with just over seven seconds remaining. Denver is 5-2 against Indiana since Michael Malone took over as head coach.

Here are some keys to the game:

Winning the battle beyond the arc: Although the Pacers use their strong defense to win and the Nuggets rely more on their high-powered offense, the two teams do share a common trait—strong 3-point shooting. Denver ranks tenth in the league at 35.8 percent, while the Pacers are fifth at 37.1 percent. However, the difference is in the volume of attempts, as Denver averages over six more 3-point attempts per game. In the first game between the two teams this season, Denver knocked down 11 3-pointers to just six for Indiana. If Denver can win the battle from three, it may go a long way in deciding the game.

Attack the offensive glass: While Indiana’s defense will present a tough challenge for Denver, one area the Nuggets can exploit is on the offensive glass. Per Cleaning the Glass, Denver tops the league in offensive rebound percentage, while the Pacers are just 19th in opponent offensive rebound percentage. The Pacers allow opponents to rebound 25.4 percent of their misses, presenting a clear opportunity for Denver to use one of its strengths to gain an advantage.

Continue to Work on consistency: After Denver’s comfortable win over the Knicks on Friday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about how his team is still looking to be more consistent. “Sustaining a lead is hard, because teams go on runs,” Malone said. “The defense overall was great tonight, but we're still looking for more consistency." This final game in Denver’s road trip is against a tough Pacers team that thrives at home (27-9 record this season), which will provide a good test for Denver’s consistency and momentum.

