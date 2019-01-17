Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back Against Bulls

The Denver Nuggets are looking to return to their winning ways tonight as they welcome the Chicago Bulls to Pepsi Center. The Nuggets fell to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, their first home loss in two months.

Denver is now in second place in the Western Conference with a 29-14 record. The Nuggets are 18-4 at home this season and 7-3 in their last 10 games. This is the third of four consecutive home games for the Nuggets, they’ve split the first two games of the homestand.

The Bulls come in with a 10-34 record, the second worst in the NBA. Chicago is currently on an eight-game losing streak. The Bulls are just 1-9 in their last 10 games and have a record of 4-19 on the road this season. Chicago lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 107-100.

The Nuggets and Bulls played earlier this season in Chicago, with Denver pulling out a win in overtime courtesy of a Paul Millsap put-back with 0.1 seconds left. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokić’s 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Keeping Zach Lavine out of the paint: The Bulls shooting guard is one of the most explosive young players in the league. Lavine gets 10.2 of his 23.2 points points per game in the paint. In the first game between these teams, Lavine scored 28 points and dished out 7 assists in 39 minutes of action.

Defense: The Bulls offense has struggled this season, scoring the fewest points per game and shoot the fourth worst percentage in the NBA. On the flipside, the Nuggets give up the sixth fewest points in the league at 106.3. The Bulls have been putting more points on the board of late, scoring 100 or more in their last six outings.

Winning at home: The Nuggets have won 12 straight against the Bulls at Pepsi Center and have won 18 of their last 19 games in Denver against Chicago. Denver has also won their last six games against Chicago.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.