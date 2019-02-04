Game Preview: Nuggets Take Six-Game Win Streak to Detroit

Detroit, MI – The Denver Nuggets and their six-game win streak will take on the Detroit Pistons tonight, Denver’s only appearance in the Motor City this season. The Nuggets are coming off of back-to-back wins this weekend over Houston at home and on the road against Minnesota.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 37-15 record, putting them in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Nuggets are 14-11 on the road this season and have won their last three road games.

The Pistons are 22-29 on the season and find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and has gone 14-13 at home this season. The Pistons last played on Saturday, a 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Battle down low: The Pistons have two big men with very different games, Andre Drummond is a bruising force in the paint who hauls in a league leading 14.9 rebounds, while Blake Griffin is a do-everything power forward who averages 26.2 points while dishing 5.3 assists per game. The Nuggets will counter that with their own talented big men in Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić. Jokić has recorded three triple-doubles in his last five games. Millsap went scoreless against Minnesota but had a strong performance just the night before against the Houston Rockets.

Malik on a streak: Malik Beasley has been on fire of late for the Nuggets. Beasley has averaged 22.2 points over his last five games while shooting 61% from the floor and 50% from three. Beasley has scored 22 or more in his last three games and has made at least four threes in all of them. Beasley has stepped up in a major way for a Nuggets team that has been missing Jamal Murray and Gary Harris in recent games.

Tonight’s game will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.