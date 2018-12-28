Game Preview: Nuggets Set to Face Spurs for Second Time in Three Days

The Denver Nuggets will get a chance to avenge their most recent loss as the San Antonio Spurs come to the Mile High City just two days after the two teams met in San Antonio. The Spurs got the best of the Nuggets on Wednesday, winning 111-103.

The loss put the Nuggets a half game back of the Warriors for first place in the Western Conference temporarily until Golden State fell at home to Portland on Thursday. Denver comes in to tonight’s game with a 21-11 record and is once again in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 13-3 at Pepsi Center this season.

The Spurs are 19-16 on the season and are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference. The Spurs have struggled on the road, with just a 5-11 record away from San Antonio.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Scoring from the starters: While Juancho Hernangomez tied a career-high by scoring 27 points, the rest of the Denver starting five combined to score just 30 points on the night. Jamal Murray struggled from the field, shooting just 4-of-19 from the field on his way to nine points. The Spurs held Nikola Jokić to four points on 1-of-5 shooting. San Antonio often doubled Jokić in the post, forcing him to kick out and leading to 10 assists.

Finishing inside:The Nuggets shot well from three in San Antonio, going 18-of-40 from deep. Where the Nuggets struggled was from midrange and in the paint. Despite shooting 45% from three, the Nuggets shot just 38.9% from the floor overall. The Nuggets have been shooting 46.1% from the field over the course of the season. The Spurs outscored the Nuggets in the paint, 48-28.

Home cooking: The Nuggets will need to take care of business at home. Denver is 13-3 at home this season and have won seven games in a row at Pepsi Center. The Spurs are 5-11 on the road. Tonight’s game will be the first of a back-to-back for Denver as the they head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Saturday night.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.