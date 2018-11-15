Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back Against Hawks

The Denver Nuggets will look to turn their fortunes around tonight as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nuggets are in the midst of their first losing streak of the season, having dropped four straight games to bring their record to 9-5. Tonight’s game will mark the end of a four-game home stand for the Nuggets before they head on a three-game road trip.

The Hawks come into tonight’s contest with a 3-11 record and having lost five-straight games. Atlanta dropped their most recent contest on the road against the Golden State Warriors, 110-103.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Finding a rhythm from three: The Hawks are allowing opponents to shoot 38.8% from deep, an area where the Nuggets have been inconsistent this season. Tonight’s game should provide Denver, currently shooting just 33.1%, a chance to get hot from beyond the arc.

Pace: The Hawks play at the fastest pace in the league, while the Nuggets play at the 27th fastest pace. The Hawks are a young team coming to play in the Colorado altitude but that wasn’t an issue for them last season as they upset the Nuggets.

Defense: The Nuggets will have to find a way to slow down Atlanta’s Trae Young. The rookie point guard is averaging 17.5 points and 8.2 assists a night. The Hawks also have several athletic wings, with Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore hovering around the 15 points per game mark.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will be on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.