Game Preview: Nuggets Set to Face New-Look Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets will wrap up their current three-game road trip in Minnesota against the Timberwolves tonight. The Timberwolves have a different look now after recently trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia in exchange for Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and Robert Covington.

The Nuggets come in with a 10-7 record, having lost six of their last seven games. The Nuggets dropped their most recent game in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Monday.

The Timberwolves hold a 7-10 record, going 3-1 since the Butler trade. The Timberwolves lost their most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Nikola Jokić vs. Karl-Anthony Towns: The two centers are among the premier big men in the league and have the stats to go with. Karl-Anthony Towns is currently averaging 19.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while Nikola Jokić is putting up 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 6.9 assists. The two battled last season as Jokić averaged 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and five assists in four games against Minnesota. Towns was outstanding against Denver, averaging 22.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games.

Staying fresh: The Nuggets have played 13 games in the last 24 days, never having more than a day off between games. The Nuggets played with a rotation of nine players against the Bucks with Jamal Murray leading the way with 36 minutes played.

Finding a way to win close games: The Nuggets have dropped six of their last seven games but the most they’ve lost by is just 10 points. Denver and Minnesota had two of their four matchups last season end in overtime. The Nuggets were excellent to start the season in close games as the pulled out several tight victories.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 pm MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.