Game Preview: Nuggets Begin Road Trip Against Pelicans

New Orleans – The Denver Nuggets will get their second look at the New Orleans Pelicans tonight as they begin a three-game road trip. The Nuggets will also head to Milwaukee and Minnesota before returning home.

The Nuggets are coming off a 45-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The win was the third largest margin of victory in franchise history. The Nuggets are now 10-5 and sitting in a tie for the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are 8-7 and in a tie for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Tonight’s game is the second of a back-to-back for New Orleans as they won last night at home over the New York Knicks.

The Nuggets won the first matchup of the season between these two teams on October 29, 116-111.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Stopping Anthony Davis: The Nuggets didn’t see Davis in the first meeting these teams but he’s been a tough matchup for Denver in the past. The All-Star big man averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his two games against the Nuggets last season. Davis had his best outing of the season last night against the Knicks as he poured in 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Winning the battle in the paint: Davis has plenty of scoring help down low as the Pelicans lead the league in points in the paint at 60.1 per game. The Pelicans get 51% of their points in the paint, the Nuggets aren’t far behind at 48.1.

Keeping the offense rolling: The Denver offense was firing on all cylinders against Atlanta as they put up 138 points while dishing out a season-high 34 assists. Juancho Hernangomez was on fire as he torched the Hawks for 25 points.

Tonight’s game will tip at 5 pm MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.