Game Preview: Nuggets Return to Action Against Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets return to Pepsi Center tonight as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams enter Monday’s contest with 4-1 records, each losing their most recent game.

The Nuggets have had the last three days off following their game with the Lakers in Los Angeles last Thursday. The team practiced on Saturday and Sunday. The Pelicans were last in action on Saturday, falling at home to the Jazz, 111-132.

Here’s what to watch for:

Will Anthony Davis Play? The Pelicans were without the services of their star big man as he sat out Saturday’s game with an elbow sprain. Davis has been one of the most productive players in the league this season, averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Davis is also a terror on the defensive end for opposing teams as he averages 3.8 blocks and 2.5 steals per contest.

Stopping the Pelicans offense: The New Orleans offense has been humming in the early season averaging just a shade under 125 points per game, tops in the league. On the other hand, the Nuggets have only been giving up an average of 104 points per game. The Denver defense has the third best defensive rating in the league while the Pelicans have the top offensive rating.

Battle in the paint: Both teams do much of their work in the paint as the Nuggets come in first in the league in percentage of points coming in the paint, while the Pelicans come in second, just 0.1 percentage points below the Nuggets. The Pelicans have more than just Anthony Davis putting points on the board down low with Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic providing additional frontcourt power.

Tonight’s game will tipoff at 7 MT and will be available on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen with Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.