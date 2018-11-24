Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Continue Winning Ways in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Less than 24 hours after their 112-87 win over the Orlando Magic, the Denver Nuggets will hit the hardwood again as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets hopped on a plane shortly after Friday’s win to make the short flight to Oklahoma City for their 15th game in just 27 days.

The Nuggets arrive in Oklahoma City with a 12-7 record and having won their two previous games. Denver played all 13 players who were suited up in Friday’s win as they took an insurmountable lead late in the game.

The Thunder come in to tonight’s matchup with a 12-6 record, finding themselves half of a game ahead of the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. Six teams in the West have 12 wins or better, creating a logjam at the top of the conference.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Energy: The Nuggets have played a lot of basketball over the past month as they haven’t had more than a single day off between games over the past 27 days. The team faces the tough task of playing a strong Oklahoma City team on the road after playing at home last night. Head Coach Michael Malone played just two players over 25 minutes last night as Juancho Hernangomez logged 32 minutes, while Jamal Murray saw the most time at 35 minutes.

The Thunder are also on a back-to-back, having defeated the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 at home last night. All five of the Thunder starters logged 30 minutes or more, with just one bench player playing more than 13 minutes.

Controlling the glass: Oklahoma City leads the league in offensive rebounds per game, pulling in 13.3 per contest. Those offensive rebounds lead to 17.2 second chance points, the second best in the league. The Nuggets are giving up just nine offensive rebounds to opponents on a nightly basis, tied for the fourth best in the league.

Defensive battle: Both the Nuggets and the Thunder are among the best in the league at holding opposing offenses to low scoring outings. The Nuggets are the third best in the league as they hold opponents to just 103.4 points per game while the Thunder have the fifth best scoring defense at 105.5 points per game.

Each of the teams does an excellent job at slowing down their opponent from behind the three point line as the Thunder are allowing teams to shoot just 32.2% from three while the Nuggets are not far behind at 32.9%.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV as well as the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.