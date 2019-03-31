Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Back at Pepsi Center vs. Wizards

Fresh off of a complete performance in Oklahoma City, the Nuggets return to the Mile High City to face the Wizards in an early evening clash.

Denver (51-24) got back to its best in its 115-105 win over OKC as the team really clicked on all cylinders, showing why it's currently tied for the top record in the West. Despite winning eight of its last 10 games, the team had struggled with consistency over the past few weeks. Friday showcased why the Nuggets could be an exciting team in the postseason.

The Wizards (31-46) saw their playoff hopes officially come to an end last week and the team has struggled over the past 10 games, going 3-7. During that stretch, the team is 28th in overall defensive rating (116.2) and has allowed 117.2 points per game – 29th in the NBA. On paper, this should be a straightforward game for the home side, but the Wizards made the Nuggets work in their last encounter, a 113-108 win for Denver in Washington.

Here are some keys to the game:

Be aggressive early: In the previous game between the two teams, Denver’s starters got off to a slow start, which gave the home side confidence. Despite limiting Bradley Beal early on, the Nuggets couldn’t take advantage due to their own offensive struggles. Fortunately for the visiting team, the reserve unit kept it in the game until the starters’ shots started to fall. Denver would have eight scorers in double figures to seal the win. Still, considering that Nuggets’ head coach wants to find opportunities to rest his roster, the team can’t afford to get off to another slow start.

Make others beat you: Bradley Beal has been so dominant that he is contention for a first team All-NBA spot – despite his team’s struggles this season. The sharp-shooting guard is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting an impressive 49.5 percent from the floor.

Continue growth on defense: Over the last 10 games, the Nuggets are fifth in the league in points allowed (104.5), an improvement from their season average of 106.9. While the Wizards struggle on defense, they are a solid offensive team as they average 114.4 points per game – good for seventh in the NBA. In order to limit the Wizards’ offense, the Nuggets must avoid unnecessary fouls as Washington gets to the line 24.1 times a game.

The game will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.