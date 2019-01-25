Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back Against Phoenix

The Denver Nuggets will welcome the Phoenix Suns to Pepsi Center tonight as the two teams wrap up their season series. The Nuggets won their first two games against Phoenix this season but dropped their most recent contest against the Suns on January 12th.

The Nuggets fell to 31-15 after their most recent loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, putting them 1.5 games back of Golden State for first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are just 6-4 in their last 10 games and face a back-to-back at home this weekend. Denver will play host to Phoenix and Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, the first home back-to-back since opening weekend at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets are 20-4 at home this season.

The Suns are currently 11-39 on the season and find themselves in last place in the Western Conference. Phoenix has lost their last six games and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Suns are just 4-20 on the road this season. Phoenix lost last night to the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-106.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Keeping focused: The Nuggets were somewhat flat in their last matchup with the Suns. Nikola Jokić said as much after the January 12 game.

''I think we just thought it was going to be easy,'' Jokić said. ''...I think we played their record, not their personnel. Those guys are playing hard right now.''

''They played harder than us tonight, and it was apparent throughout the game,'' Nuggets’ Head Coach Michael Malone said following his team’s last game against the Suns.

Barton finding a groove: It’s been just under two weeks since Will Barton made his return to action and he’s been building himself up each game. Barton had his best game of the season against Utah on Wednesday with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 61.5% shooting. Barton shot 4-5 from three against the Jazz. Barton’s scoring is critical off the bench for Denver.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.