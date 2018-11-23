Game Preview: Nuggets Return Home Against Magic

The Denver Nuggets will return to Pepsi Center for the first time in over a week as they play the Orlando Magic tonight. The Nuggets last played at home on November 15, a 45-point win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with an 11-7 record, just 1.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have been on the road for their last three games, dropping games at New Orleans and Milwaukee before winning at Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Orlando Magic arrive in Denver with a 9-9 record. The Magic lost their most recent game against the Toronto Raptors, 93-91.

Here is what to watch for:

Nikola vs. Nikola: The Magic are led by their center, Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 20 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The Nuggets run their offense through their young star, Nikola Jokić. The Serbian center is averaging 17.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Both centers do their work in the paint as well as beyond the arc, each averaging over one made three per game. Jokić is shooting 36% from deep while Vucevic has made 42% of his three point attempts this season.

Feeding the hot hand: Paul Millsap was the hot hand in Minnesota as he had his best game of the season against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Millsap scored 25 points on 11-13 shooting. The only thing that could slow Millsap down was a cut to his head that required stitches and forced him to miss a portion of the game. The Nuggets found Millsap early and often, using him in a variety of situations in which he was able to score.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.