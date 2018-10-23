Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Continue Hot Start Against Kings

The Denver Nuggets are back in action tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are off to one of their best starts in franchise history with a 3-0 record while holding all three opponents under 100 points.

Here is what to watch for:

Keeping the Kings from running: The Kings play as fast as anyone in the league. The Sacramento offense is led by lightning-quick point guard De’Aaron Fox. The second-year player is averaging 20.3 points through three games this season while also dishing out 7.7 assists. Fox does most of his damage by getting to the hoop but isn’t much of a threat from deep, shooting just 14.3% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets bench: The Nuggets bench bounced back against the Warriors after a low scoring performance against Phoenix. The energy and effort caught the eye of Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone. Malone said following Sunday’s win that he felt perhaps the bench was a bit hesitant against Phoenix but that they all had stellar performances against Golden State. The Nuggets will need their bench to continue that strong play as the team continues to adjust to playing without Will Barton.

Finding a rhythm: While the Nuggets defense has been stellar, the offense struggled to make shots against Golden State. Against an up-tempo team like Sacramento the Nuggets figure to have plenty of possessions and opportunities to get the offense clicking.

Tonight’s game will be at 7 pm MT. The game will be shown on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.