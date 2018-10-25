Nuggets Look to Extend Winning Streak Against LeBron, Lakers

Los Angeles - The Denver Nuggets will get their first chance to introduce a national audience to Mile High Basketball tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

The Nuggets bring their unbeaten record on the road against the Lakers team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers secured their first win of the LeBron era in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Here are some things to watch for:

The Nuggets shooting - After struggling to hit shots and relying on defense over the weekend the Nuggets found a rhythm against Sacramento. The Nuggets shot 36.7% from three against the Kings after shooting just 18% from deep against the Warriors. As a team the Nuggets are shooting just 29.8% from three this season after shooting 37.1% last season.

The Nuggets shot 35.1% and 35.3% from three in the two preseason games against the Lakers.

Defending LeBron James: The Nuggets used a variety of players during two preseason games against the Lakers. James is one of the most versatile players the league has ever seen and defending him with a single defender is no easy task. Look for the Nuggets to throw a mix of Torrey Craig, Paul Millsap and others.

Tonight's game will be featured on TNT and the TNT Overtime app. Fans can listen on Altitude Sports, 92.5 FM.