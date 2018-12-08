Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Denver Nuggets will wrap up the longest road trip of the season tonight in Atlanta as they take on the Hawks. Denver had their seven-game winning streak snapped just last night against the Hornets in Charlotte, falling 113-107.

Despite last night’s loss, the Nuggets still sit in first place in the Western Conference at 17-8. The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Hawks come in to tonight’s game with a 5-20 record and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Atlanta has lost four in a row, losing to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, 131-117.

These two teams met on November 15th, with the Nuggets getting a 45-point win in Denver, 138-93. Juancho Hernangómez led the Nuggets in that game with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

New lineups: The Nuggets will be without Paul Millsap for the first time this season after he suffered a fractured big toe in Charlotte. The Nuggets played without Millsap for a good chunk of last season with Trey Lyles seeing a boost in minutes and productivity during that time. The Nuggets will also be without the services of Gary Harris who is still out after suffering a right hip injury against Toronto.

Stopping Trae Young: The NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in November has been putting up big numbers for the Hawks. The point guard out of Oklahoma is averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 assists for Atlanta. The Nuggets held Young to just six points on 2-11 shooting on November 15th.

Knocking down shots: The Nuggets struggled from the field in Charlotte, shooting just 38.6% from the field and 22.9% from three. Denver had one of their best shooting nights of the season against Atlanta earlier this season, shooting 56.4% from the field and 41.9% from deep.

Tonight’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m. MT and will be on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.