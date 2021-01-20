Alex Grunstein is Western Union's First Union shot taker

Nuggets season ticket holder and Denver Rolling Nuggets wheelchair athlete Alex Grunstein will get his chance to return to Ball Arena as he will be taking the First Shot, courtesy of Western Union.

"I’ve played wheelchair basketball my whole life, and needless to say, it’s a huge part of who I am," Grunstein said via email. "I actually play for the Denver Rolling Nuggets. Being such a huge basketball fan and never living in a city with a pro team - getting season tickets was a must. Watching this team grow to where it is now has kept me coming back.”

Nuggets fans can watch the shot on IG story and Twitter. Tune into tonight's Nuggets' game on ALTITUDE at 7 p.m. MT and see the Nuggets take on the Thunder.