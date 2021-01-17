Meet tonight’s Western Union First Shot Participant: Learn Fresh Fellow Chris Robinson

“I was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, where I currently reside. Growing up, my family put a high standard on education, but it’s something that I took for granted until I transferred to a private school in 8th grade. I immediately understood that education was not the same for everyone and as one of the only Black students at my new school, the inequity felt personal. From then on, becoming a teacher was always in the back of my mind.

By senior year, getting away from small-town Denver life was at the forefront of my mind. I left home to attend Northwestern University in Illinois where I earned my B.S. in Communication Studies. Having fallen in love with Chicago, I lived blocks from Wrigley Field for a few years after graduation. I was working at a startup online college in the customer service and marketing department, but began to feel unfulfilled and without purpose.

I returned to Denver and I met my wife, who is a teacher. Not long after, I earned my teaching license through an alternative licensure program. For the last decade-plus, I have worked in predominantly Title I schools as a special education teacher, administrator, and coach. I found fulfillment and purpose in working to bring equity to public education, helping students overcome personal hurdles, and sharing in students’ success.

Currently, I am a special education teacher and the athletic director at my neighborhood middle school, McAuliffe International School. My wife and I have two beautiful and intelligent children, Lucille and Elwood. My interests include bowling, fitness, hip hop, and world travel.”