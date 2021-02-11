Western Union First Shot vs. Cavs (02/10/2021): Ellis Elementary

Ellis Elementary's fifth-grade class will be taking the WU First Shot ahead of the Nuggets' game vs. the Cavaliers. Here is more about the group:

Thanks to the support of the Heart of the Nuggets organization (a group comprised of significant others of Nuggets management, coaches, and players), Ellis Elementary was selected as their adopted school in 2019 and that partnership continues. With Ellis Elementary in need of help and resources for its students and teachers, the Heart of the Nuggets adoption helps the school commemorate the accomplishments of its students. Heart of the Nuggets member, Negah Connelly, notes: “We decided to ‘adopt’ the school and the first thing we wanted to do was to give the children a sense of school solidarity and pride. All of the Nuggets women were excited to donate to buy the entire school custom tee shirts with their logo on it.” She further added, “Education has always been very important to me because I believe it’s the foundation of our youth. I want children to be inspired by motivated teachers. Teachers give so much of themselves to ensure the success of our future. I want children to have a sense of pride in their school and environment.”

