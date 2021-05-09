Jeff Miller to take Western Union First Shot ahead of Nets vs. Nuggets



Jeff Miller will be taking the Western Union First Shot ahead of the Nuggets' home game vs. the Nets. Here is more about Jeff:

Hi! I'm Jeff Miller and I'm an independent roofing contractor from Westminster, CO. I grew up in New York then moved to Monterey, CA, and have lived here in Colorado for 20 years. I never had a team until my first Nuggets game 7 years ago. The team was friendly and I had one-on-one conversations right away. The fans and staff are family now. Over the past 7 years, including these 13 pandemic games, I've only missed 7 home games! Don't plan on missing any more...GO NUGGETS!!