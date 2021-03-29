Nike Game Growers Gabriela Zuniga, Odetta Estes set to take Western Union First Shot for Nuggets vs. Hawks

Meet tonight’s Western Union First Shot Participants: Nike Game Growers Gabriela Zuniga and Odetta Estes



The latest Western Union First Shot participants are Gabriela Zuniga and Odetta Estes, the Denver Nuggets 2020-2021 Nike Game Growers.

The Nike Game Growers program is an exclusive opportunity for 7th and 8th grade girls to share their ideas on how to encourage more girls to play sports. The program, created by Nike, is in its second consecutive season and works with organizations across the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

Gabriela and Odetta, who are also friends and classmates, were selected to be this year’s Nike Game Growers through an application process that took place in December. Their idea is to create social media videos highlighting skill drills and sports fundamentals that girls can learn from in the comfort of their own home or with friends. They are currently working on their project and look to have videos up on their Tik Tok and Instagram channels soon!