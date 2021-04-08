Trevor Pollard is Western Union's First Shot Taker ahead of Nuggets vs. Spurs

Nuggets season ticket holder Trevor Pollard is taking tonight's Western Union First Shot ahead of the Nuggets' home game against the Spurs Wednesday. Here is more about Trevor:



Hi, I am Trevor Pollard and I am a sophomore at Lutheran High in Parker, Colorado. I play Basketball for Mayhem, position center, and would like to be in sports medicine. I fell in love with the Denver Nuggets because my mom has been an avid fan since she was a little girl!