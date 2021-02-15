Jack Ford is Western Union's First Shot taker for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The latest Western Union First Shot taker is Jack Ford, a season ticket holder of the team. Here is more information on Jack:

Jack Ford is a season ticket holder and a huge fan of the Joker. On the weekends, Jack is coached by former Nugget Ervin Johnson. Jack misses the live games but is always with them from home for the time being.



Jack attends St. Marys of Littleton. He is outside every day using the skills taught to him by Ervin Johnson battling his brother one-on-one.