Denver Nuggets players workout at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Before kicking off their weekends, several Denver Nuggets players went through a grueling workout session at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The high altitude (the amphitheatre sits at 6,450 feet above sea level at its peak height) and plethora of steep steps provide the players with a challenging training session.

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Michael Porter Jr., Thomas Welsh and Brandon Goodwin participated in the Friday morning workout. After a warmup that involved stretching, light running and core exercises, the players then shifted between full sprints through the amphitheatre’s seating and climbing up the surrounding areas of the venue.

For some players such as Goodwin, this was a new experience. "Better (than expected). You know, guys told me that I'm going be the first one to throw up,” Goodwin told Nuggets.com following the workout. “I thought I did pretty good and it was just coming out here and getting to see the views. I haven't been able to see anything really since I've been here. It was cool to get out here and work and watch a little bit."

Meanwhile, Thomas Welsh had experience, heading into Friday morning’s session. “I mean, it's always a challenge,” Welsh said when asked if Friday’s workout went better than previous ones at the Colorado landmark. “This is the best place to do it. It's important obviously this time to get in great shape. It's difficult. But I mean you understand the purpose to work hard to sort of get that cardio up.”

Both players are in the midst of intense training for 2019 Summer League and viewed Friday morning’s workout as an opportunity to bond with teammates, appreciate the beautiful views and of course, get in great shape for real game action in July.

“Just going out there and playing basketball,” Goodwin said. “This (past) year, you know, I got I signed in late December. I didn't get to see much action, but you know, I always stay ready. Then, just being able to play with the same guys, some of the guys you're been sitting out with. Being able to play live with them will be fun. We've been working really hard.”

Welsh added, “We have a really talented squad and all played together this past season and during some of the workouts. We really built a good report, which will be big for us. We have chemistry. I think it'll show on the court. But yeah, I'm just excited to get out there with those guys and just work our butts off together and hope to win a championship.”

Beautiful views, team bonding and an intense workout. For many players at Red Rocks on Friday morning, that is the perfect combination to prepare for their continued offseason training.