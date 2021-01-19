Nuggets forward Greg Whittington has successful knee arthroscopy

Nuggets forward Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy this morning performed by Dr. Jason Dragoo at UC Health Inverness Orthopedics and Spine Surgery Center. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Whittington joined the Nuggets on a two-way contract in Nov. 24, 2020 after playing in Turkey with Galatasaray in the Turkish BSL. He appeared in 25 games (10 starts), averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.12 steals while shooting 56.6% from the field and 50.7% from three in 25.8 minutes per game during the 2019-20 campaign.