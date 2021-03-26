What Aaron Gordon adds to the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were reported to be very active Thursday, highlighted by the significant move to bring in Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic.

Rumors about a potential addition of Gordon to the Mile High City had been swirling for quite some time, and now the 25-year-old will start the next chapter of his career after seven seasons with the Magic.

For Denver, the addition of Gordon brings athleticism and defense to the forward rotation, which is crucial considering some of the potential matchups the Nuggets might face in Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Luke Doncic, and Paul George in the playoffs.

Let’s take a closer look at what Gordon will add to this Nuggets squad.

Defensive versatility

Following the offseason departure of Jerami Grant, the Nuggets had continued to search for defense on the wing.

Although Gordon and Grant are different players defensively, Gordon does project to be a solid option on the wing on that end of the floor. Listed at 6’8” and 235 pounds, Gordon provides flexibility on the defensive end by being able to match up and guard multiple positions.

Orlando’s defense was 2.5 points per 100 possessions better with Gordon on the floor this season, while Gordon’s +1.42 defensive real plus-minus placed him 11th among power forwards according to ESPN.

Gordon has built a reputation for being a versatile defender that can use physicality against bigger forwards and his lateral quickness and athleticism to stay attached when defending guards on the perimeter.

Over the last three seasons, Gordon ranks 13th in field-goal percentage (43.6 percent) allowed when he’s been the closest defender among 118 players who have defended at least 1,500 shots during that time frame (per ESPN Stats & Info).

Go through the list of some of the elite offensive players in the NBA and you’ll find that Gordon has done an admirable job against them. According to NBA.com’s matchup data, Gordon has held Doncic to 2-of-12 shooting, James Harden to 2-of-9 shooting, and Jaylen Brown to 4-of-11 shooting when serving as the primary matchup.

Looking back to last season, Gordon held Giannis Antetokounmpo to 8-of-21 from the field, LeBron James to 6-of-17 shooting, and Doncic to 5-of-16 from the field.

Gordon’s 0.8 blocks per game this season (in 29.4 minutes per contest) ties his previous career-high and adds some additional rim protection and athleticism on the defensive end of the floor.

Likely in a reduced offensive role in Denver, Gordon has a real opportunity to shine defensively for a Nuggets team that will need just that to compete against the best of the Western Conference.

A varied offensive game

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this addition for the Nuggets is how Gordon will fit into Denver’s offense, a system built around player and ball movement.

There are several encouraging signs from Gordon’s 2020-21 performance to this date. First, is a career-best 37.5 percent 3-point shooting on a healthy volume (4.5 attempts per game). Playing alongside Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. should lead to ample open attempts from beyond the arc for the former fourth overall pick.

Although it’s a smaller sample size, Gordon has also hit 43.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts this season, a number that bodes well for him as he transitions to Denver’s offense.

The other encouraging sign from Gordon’s offensive performance this season has been his playmaking, which has translated to the best numbers of his career. Both his 4.2 assists per game and 22.7 assist percentage would mark new career-highs for the 25-year-old forward and should fit right in with Denver’s offense.

It’s no surprise to see that Orlando’s offense has been better with Gordon on the floor in each of the past five seasons, with that coinciding with an increase in shot attempts coming at the rim when he’s been on the court for the Magic.

Attacking the basket and finishing around the rim are other areas of Gordon’s offensive game that will help the Nuggets. Although his shot attempts at the rim have dropped this season (just 22.5 percent of his total field-goal attempts), Gordon has been and continues to be an impressive finisher from that area of the floor (66.7 percent this season and 68 percent for his career).

Of course, Gordon’s athleticism also lends itself to highlight-reel dunks and alley-oops, which will inject some vertical spacing to Denver’s offense.

In Gordon, the Nuggets hope to have more of an answer to the question of who will defend the premier guards and wings in the Western Conference.

A reduced offensive role where Gordon can focus on spacing the floor, cutting off of weakside and off-ball actions, and effectively move the ball to find the open shooter should allow Gordon to lock in defensively and showcase his two-way play on a team that has signaled it is ready to go all-in for the pursuit of a championship.