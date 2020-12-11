Nuggets Name Wes Unseld Jr. Associate Head Coach

DENVER, Dec. 11 2020 – The Denver Nuggets have promoted Wes Unseld Jr. to Associate Head Coach, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Wes as part of our organization,” stated Connelly. “He’s one of the most respected coaches in our league, and for good reason. He’s a tireless worker with a fantastic mind for the game. He’s been a vital part of our success and will make a fantastic head coach in the very near future.”

“Wes is extremely deserving of this promotion. He is one of the hardest working people I’ve come across in this league and he has been an integral part of my coaching staff since we both arrived in Denver in 2015,” said Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone. “I’ve said it many times over the years that Wes is ready and deserving of a head coaching position in the NBA and it’s only a matter of time until that day comes.”

Unseld Jr. begins his sixth season with the Nuggets coaching staff in his primary role of overseeing the defensive game plans. Prior to joining the Nuggets, Unseld Jr. spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic (2012-2014) and spent the 2011-12 campaign as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to his time in Golden State, Unseld Jr. spent 13 seasons with the Washington Wizards organization, including six seasons as an assistant coach from 2005-11. He played a key role in player development for the Wizards, helping Washington to four consecutive playoff appearances from 2004-08.

Unseld Jr. began his NBA career in 1997, just four days after graduating from John Hopkins University, as a professional and college scout for Washington. He was promoted later that same year to advance scout. In addition to his nine-year tenure as advance pro scout for the Wizards, he also spent three seasons (1998-2000) as an advance scout for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and one season serving as assistant coach as well (1998).

A native of Maryland, Unseld Jr. played on the men’s basketball team at John Hopkins for three seasons.