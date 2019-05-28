Denver Nuggets' Vlatko Čančar gets Liga ACB’s Young Players’ Best Five Squad recognition

Less than a week after Nikola Jokić received first-team All-NBA honors, the Nuggets saw another one of their European players gain recognition for an impressive season.



Vlatko Čančar, the team’s second-round choice in 2017, was named in Liga ACB’s Young Players’ Best Five Squad for this past season. Čančar, 22, improved in several statistical categories in his sophomore campaign with the San Pablo Burgos. The Slovenian averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 46.4 percent after going 7.2/2.9/.438 in his first campaign in the Spanish top flight -- largely considered to be the best basketball league outside of the NBA. Čančar shared his feelings on the award on Twitter on May 23:





I would like to thank everybody who voted for me, Its a honor to be top5 young @ACBCOM . But if im honest my feelings are mixed. Very happy but also a little bit disappointed. This will motivate me to push myself even harder. Congratulations to all players . #earnednotgiven https://t.co/5TTzjTdqeO — Vlatko Čančar (@CancarVlatko) May 23, 2019



Čančar has been on the Nuggets summer league roster last season and was one of the standouts. Playing with future rotation players such as Malik Beasley and Monte Morris, Čančar was fourth on the squad in scoring, averaging 9.0 points on 48.3 percent in 21 minutes of action per game.





Gora Huskic y gora Cancar. ( @ACBCOM) pic.twitter.com/8ejBJ4P5rB — San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) February 6, 2019

According to Draft Express, Čančar is the No.2 European prospect among players born in 1997. He stands at 6-foot-11 and is favorably compared to Bojan Bogdanovic.