Jarred Vanderbilt and Thomas Welsh excited to continue development in Summer League

While all eyes will be on Michael Porter Jr. during the 2019 Summer League in July, two other members of the Nuggets’ 2018 Draft class will be working to improve their game over the summer and in Las Vegas.

Jarred Vanderbilt (41st pick in the 2018 draft) and Thomas Welsh (58th pick) both saw limited playing time in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign. However, both players used all of their available resources and opportunities to improve various aspects of their game. After a Tuesday morning workout at Pepsi Center, Vanderbilt and Welsh spoke to Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports.

After being drafted last summer, Vanderbilt spent time recovering from various ankle and foot injuries. However, the 20-year-old forward was able to play in 17 NBA games and four G League contests, where he averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for Delaware Blue Coats.

Known as a tenacious rebounder and defender heading into the 2018 draft, Vanderbilt showcased both of those attributes during his rookie season, especially in the NBA. Vanderbilt grabbed 12 rebounds per-36 minutes in his limited playing time.

However, the former Kentucky Wildcat isn’t looking to limit his impact on the game as he continues to prepare for Summer League.

“Being a more versatile player,” Vanderbilt said when asked about what parts of his game he didn’t show this past season. “Being able to bring the ball up the court, initiate offense and facilitate as a point-forward at times. I really didn't get to showcase that, but I think I have the ability to do so, and I think Summer League will be a great time to do that."

Of course, Vanderbilt understands the importance of making timely contributions within the team’s game plan and will continue to bring his best qualities to the table, all while improving on his understanding of the game.

"Right now, things I do well are rebounding, energy, defensive versatility,” Vanderbilt said following his workout. “I think I need to work on the defensive schemes, being in the right place at the right time. Offensively, I have to work on picking my spots and making great reads."

Welsh looks to add more to his offensive game

Vanderbilt’s teammate, Thomas Welsh, used the opportunity presented to him by a two-way contract to showcase his sweet shooting and touch around the court.

Welsh entered the NBA after four seasons at UCLA in which he first established himself as an inside presence for the Bruins. During Welsh’s senior season, he expanded his game beyond the arc and worked to become a true stretch five as the NBA continued to emphasize the 3-pointer. The 7-footer spent most of the 2018-19 season in the G League, where he appeared in 20 games. The 23-year-old big man averaged 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Iowa Wolves. Welsh was very efficient in those games, as he connected on 51.6 percent of his shots from the field and 48.4 percent from three.

Welsh has a keen awareness of his game and areas where he can work to improve, especially as he continues to adjust to the Nuggets’ style of play. "In college the main part of my game was shooting, whether it was mid-range shots or threes, face-ups in the post, which I'm still trying to improve on,” Welsh said. “With the way our offense is built and the way the league is going, big guys like me need to be able to facilitate from the top of the key, make passes and reads."

Welsh appreciated the opportunities he received in the G League but is still focused on improving all areas of his game. "In general, I still want to get better at everything,” Welsh said. “I'm not the player I want to be yet, and I think I have a high ceiling. I know I'll work as hard as I possibly can to be the best I can be. I'm ready to do whatever I need to do."

Welsh has a unique style of play that should continue to serve him well in his NBA career. Welsh provides a big body in the paint at 7’0” yet is nimble and accurate enough to stretch the defense out from beyond the arc.

Now, the two former second-round picks are focused on utilizing Summer League to showcase their strengths and improve key areas of their game. Along with Porter Jr., Welsh and Vanderbilt headline a Nuggets Summer League squad that is poised for success in Las Vegas.

"I'm excited (about Summer League). We'll have the chance to do some serious damage,” Welsh said. “We've done a good job of being able to build a good rapport together during the season and these first couple of weeks preparing for Summer League. We've got great chemistry, so I'm really excited."

After missing Summer League last year, Vanderbilt is not only excited to get back into a rhythm, but because the games provide him with an assessment of his game and development. "I'm very excited about Summer League. For one, I didn't get to play last year, so it's an opportunity for me to play some consistent games and pick up a bigger role while preparing for the season. This will be a standard mark for me. Based on how I play, I can see what I'm good at and what I need to work on. It'll be a great test for us."

2019 Summer League kicks off on July 5 in Las Vegas, with all 30 NBA teams set to participate in the event.

To watch the full interviews with both players, stay tuned to Altitude Sports later this month.