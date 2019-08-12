Twitter reacts to Denver Nuggets' schedule

The NBA regular season schedule release is like Christmas for fans and the Mile High Basketball faithful are no exception. Moments after the Nuggets’ schedule was released, fans of the team weighed on what should be an exciting 2019-20 campaign.

Here are their best reactions:

Look at the boys gettin some national run this season https://t.co/9BvQWX0FIv — Colby Lee (@illWillLee) August 12, 2019

The .@nuggets are in Phoenix on my birthday and I really couldn’t be any more excited if I tried — Kaitlin (@kletsdance) August 12, 2019

@nuggets I miss watching Jokic and the gang... — Claudinho e BULLSchecha (@BULLSchecha) August 12, 2019

Who else is counting down the days until they can buy @nuggets tickets? This girl is READY! — Angie Eatmon (@eatmon5) August 12, 2019

Even Monte weighed in: