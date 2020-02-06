Twitter celebrates Denver Nuggets’ historic win vs. Utah Jazz

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Feb 05, 2020

The Nuggets played just seven players against their Northwest Division rivals, the Utah Jazz, but it didn’t matter in a stunning 98-95 win in Salt Lake City.

Denver ended a nine-game skid in Utah and secured the first win at the Vivint Smart Home Arena for Michael Malone during his tenure as Nuggets head coach. There were plenty of other historic accomplishments in this contest, including Nikola Jokic being the 10th player in NBA history to notch a 30-20-10 triple-double.

The Mile High City, Nuggets fans and media outlets around the world praised the team after the win.

Here are the best reactions:

