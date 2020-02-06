Twitter celebrates Denver Nuggets’ historic win vs. Utah Jazz

The Nuggets played just seven players against their Northwest Division rivals, the Utah Jazz, but it didn’t matter in a stunning 98-95 win in Salt Lake City.

Denver ended a nine-game skid in Utah and secured the first win at the Vivint Smart Home Arena for Michael Malone during his tenure as Nuggets head coach. There were plenty of other historic accomplishments in this contest, including Nikola Jokic being the 10th player in NBA history to notch a 30-20-10 triple-double.

The Mile High City, Nuggets fans and media outlets around the world praised the team after the win.

Here are the best reactions:

7 deep no excuses . — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) February 6, 2020

It's 6am here in Serbia, I haven't slept at all, but I'm so happy right now, what A game you guys played. Go ahead and win it all. Love from your Serbian fans, give my regards to our boy Nikola — Miroslav Bajic (@MiroslavBaja) February 6, 2020

Nikola Jokic is the 10th player with a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in NBA history (Source: Elias). He joins Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DeMarcus Cousins, Billy Cunningham, David Lee, George McGinnis and Larry Foust. pic.twitter.com/ypjskGyr0j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2020

Tonight the @nuggets became the first NBA team to win a game despite ... - playing on the road

- in 2nd game of back-to-back

- facing a team with a .650+ win pct (min. 40 games)

- using only 7 players ... since the Warriors did so against the 44-20 Bulls on February 17, 1974. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 6, 2020

Best team of all time — AidanLovesKobe (@jokic4prez) February 6, 2020

30 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST for Joker #NBAAllStar Nikola Jokic becomes the first @nuggets player to average 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG and 10+ APG over a 3-game span! pic.twitter.com/NTHsdp4LT0 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2020

Joker has some Bird in him, can make the ridiculous shot or pass, but he’s bigger so hard to stop in the post. Really tough player. — Mike Rubsam (@Mikerubsam) February 6, 2020