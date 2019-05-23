Nikola Jokić gets props on Twitter after All-NBA First Team honors

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: May 23, 2019

Nikola Jokić’s breakout fourth season was rightly recognized by the media as he was named to the All-NBA First Team on Thursday. With the 24-year-old being the first Nuggets player since David Thompson in 1978 to accomplish the feat, there was plenty of praise for the center on Twitter.

Here are the best reactions:

From the Mile High faithful

From Jokić’s teammates and coaches

Tags
Jokic, Nikola, Nuggets, 2018-19 Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

Related Content

Jokic, Nikola

Nuggets

2018-19 Denver Nuggets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter