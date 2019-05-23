Nikola Jokić gets props on Twitter after All-NBA First Team honors

Nikola Jokić’s breakout fourth season was rightly recognized by the media as he was named to the All-NBA First Team on Thursday. With the 24-year-old being the first Nuggets player since David Thompson in 1978 to accomplish the feat, there was plenty of praise for the center on Twitter.

