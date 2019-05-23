Nikola Jokić gets props on Twitter after All-NBA First Team honors
Nikola Jokić’s breakout fourth season was rightly recognized by the media as he was named to the All-NBA First Team on Thursday. With the 24-year-old being the first Nuggets player since David Thompson in 1978 to accomplish the feat, there was plenty of praise for the center on Twitter.
Here are the best reactions:
From the Mile High faithful
— Devin Battle (@Its_Wade) May 23, 2019
Best big in the league, my guy pic.twitter.com/wH0F61S4fu
— Ali (@FFC_Ali) May 23, 2019
It takes a special group.
It's going to be awesome when we have 2 AllNBA first teamers. pic.twitter.com/IgfiqUvVJK
— Jeremy Michael (@JROCKFOCO970) May 23, 2019
From Jokić’s teammates and coaches
Congrats joker that’s big time #allnbafirst
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 23, 2019
Congrats Joker!!!
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 23, 2019
Congrats big fella!!! https://t.co/0cOD7EwcYN
— Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) May 23, 2019
Congrats Nikola! Well deserved!#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/ipTRCM54VD
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) May 23, 2019
