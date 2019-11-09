Twitter celebrates Denver Nuggets' historic comeback against Philadelphia 76ers

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: Nov 08, 2019

The Nuggets completed their largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, overturning a 19-point deficit to secure a 100-97 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

After the game, Nuggets fans shared their delight in one of the most memorable victories in franchise history. Here are some of their best reactions:

 

