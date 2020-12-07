Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 6

The Nuggets’ training camp took another step forward as head coach Michael Malone held his first full practice of the season Sunday. With the entire roster on hand, Malone introduced his seven new players by showcasing their skills in a highlight reel to the returning members of the team. Also, two of this offseason’s additions in Facundo “Facu” Campazzo and Greg Whittington, were introduced to the media in Sunday’s news conferences.

Here are the takeaways from Day 6 of training camp:

Facu-mania

The Nuggets might have their deepest contingent of point guards in recent memory. Part of it is down to the arrival of Campazzo, who was been a decorated playmaker during his time in Spain and the Argentina national team.

Malone gave a glowing review of what to expect from the 29-year-old.

When I get depressed, I might just put on Facu highlights, because it brings a smile on my face,” Malone said jokingly. “The guy plays with a flair and a passion that you don’t always see. [It’s] very common for guards from Argentina to have that flair.”

He added, “I don’t see how you can not fall in love with a young guy like Facu. He’s small in stature but you can’t judge him by that, you have to judge him by his heart, which is very large. He makes plays that most people don’t even think about or see….On our roster, and this is no disrespect to other players like Jamal, Monte, P.J., other guards, but we have Nikola Jokić and Facundo Campazzo – two of the best passers in the world.”

Despite Campazzo’s listed size, Malone is also confident the guard will be a strong defender in the NBA.

“He’s got great toughness, I think he’s a very, very good defensive player, a disruptive defensive player,” Malone said.

Campazzo, for his part, has seen the palpable amount of interest from fans and is eager to showcase his skills in the best league in the world.

“The fans have already sent me a lot of messages [and] I feel so happy to be here,” Campazzo said in his introductory press conference. “This is a great team [and] I have a lot of great teammates [so] I will try to do my best.”

With Jamal Murray being the Nuggets primary ball-handler, Campazzo revealed he’s been focusing on his off-ball movements in practice in an effort to play alongside the lead guard. He also thinks it could be valuable when playing with Monte Morris as well.

“I will try to [utilize] my defense and my experience from Spain,” Campazzo said. “I have to get better in movement without the ball.”

Once Campazzo acclimates to life in the NBA, Malone expects that fans and even his own players will be treated to a show.

“Even today in practice, our guys had to get used to playing with him,” Malone said. “If you don’t have your eyes on the ball, he’s going to break your nose because the ball is going to find you. Once our guys get comfortable and used to playing with him, they are going to realize that he’s going to get you open shots. Who doesn’t like playing with a guy like that?

Whittington’s well-traveled journey to the NBA

Campazzo isn’t the only import from Europe the Nuggets have brought in this offseason.

Former Georgetown star Whittington’s basketball career has seen him go from the G-League to Australia and ultimately Turkey before agreeing to a two-way contract with the Nuggets this season. It’s a credit to his perseverance as the 27-year-old was relentless in the pursuit of his dream of playing in the NBA.

“I was speechless, happy [when I signed my NBA contract] and sad that my dad [who passed away] wasn’t able to celebrate it with me,” Whittington said. “But I know he was there watching it right beside me and my mom,” Whittington said. “The feeling was amazing and my family finally gets to see me play. They haven’t really got to see me play since I was overseas. Now, I’m finally home.”

Former Nuggets forward Torrey Craig had a similar path before spending three seasons in Denver after an initial two-way contract deal. The team also has three other players who originally started with two-way contracts before becoming gaining NBA contracts in Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, and now Bol Bol. The Nuggets’ track record played a big part in Whittington’s decision to join Denver.

“Denver has had a lot of success with its two-way contracts, starting with Monte and Torrey Craig, I can go down the list from there,” he said. “Me and my agent sat down and we said Denver would be the spot because they’ve had great success and this is a place where I can grow.”

Whittington comes to the Nuggets with a reputation as a versatile scorer who can play in either forward spot. He is willing to do what it takes to find a role on this team.

“Whatever they need me to be,” Whittington said. “If it’s a defensive stopper, or to come in and shoot a shot, or set screens, whatever the Nuggets want to me to do. I’m going to come in work hard and give my all every night.”

Tweaking the defense

The Nuggets lost three critical defenders in Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, and Craig. Finding players to fill in those roles won’t be easy, but Malone is confident in his current roster to get the job done on that end of the floor. He also mentioned he’s open to potentially changing up his defensive scheme if needed.

“I think it’s on me as a head coach and us as a coaching staff to get more creative,” Malone said. “We’re smaller as a team, so whether we have to look to press more [or consider other options, we will]. We played some zone in Orlando and [maybe] come up with the defense where we can have Bol Bol as the backline to be a shot blocker. So it’s going to allow us and challenge us to be a little bit more creative as well.”

Malone also emphasized that he has one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA in Gary Harris and that he also enjoyed the improvement Murray showed in that area in the bubble.

“I thought Jamal Murray’s defense in the playoffs was outstanding. I told him ‘you showed me in 19 games you can defend at a high level. That’s the expectation now every night.”