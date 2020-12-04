Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 4

The Nuggets entered their fourth day of training camp at Ball Arena and although the team is still in the individual workout phase, there were some promising developments.

Here are the takeaways:

Thrill is back

Although Denver had one of its best seasons in franchise history, there is one lingering question that remains from the 2019-20 season—How far would this team have gone with a healthy Will Barton III in the lineup?

Barton III was having a banner season, proving to be a force on both ends of the court and averaged 15.1 points and career highs in rebounding (6.3) and three-point percentage (37.5). Unfortunately, the swingman reaggravated a knee injury in a scrimmage game against Orlando and didn’t play for the rest of the NBA’s restart and postseason. The 29-year-old believes he would have been able to make a difference in the Nuggets’ series against the Lakers.

“I felt like if I was there, we could’ve went even further,” Barton III said of the Nuggets playoff run.

Just under three months removed from training camp, Barton III is ready to prove he’s back to his best, he acknowledges he’ll need a few games to get into a rhythm.

“I’m going to push myself every day to do whatever the trainers ask me to do,” Barton III said. “I’ve always said there’s no shape like basketball shape – you have to play games to actually be in that type of shape…It will come in time so I’m not really worried about it as long as I’m healthy, which I am. So, the rest will fall in place.”

Barton III aiming to fight for a starting role

As Nuggets head coach Michael Malone emphasized Monday, only Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić are guaranteed to start this season. Barton III, who has started 156 games during his time as a Nuggets, wants to hold on to his place in the starting five.

“I’m a starter in this league, I think I’ve proven that year in and year out, I’m one of the most consistent players in the whole NBA,” Barton III said adamantly.

Barton III played a significant role as a starter last season, but he could face some competition at the swing positions. Michael Porter Jr. is expected to take another step forward this season and could have the edge at the small forward spot. At the two-guard position, Barton III could be competing with Gary Harris for minutes. There is also the possibility that Murray is placed in that role, which could see Monte Morris or Facundo Campazzo seeing starter-level minutes at the point guard position. Still, Barton III’s offensive creativity and ability to play strong defense give him as good of a shot as any of the players on the roster to make the starting five.

“Looking back to last season, seeing what I was able to do, I think it’s clear cut why I’m in this league and I’m a starter.”

While Barton is determined to remain a starter, he acknowledged it all comes down to the coaching staff. He also maintained his main focus is helping the Nuggets take another step in their progression.

“[My goal is to] win a championship,” Barton III said. “That’s my drive, to see how far we can take it…It’s the same as it was last year [where] we took it a step further and went to the Western Conference Finals. Now it’s time to take it all the way. That’s our only focus.”

PJ aiming to take another step forward

After bouncing around in his first years in the league, P.J. Dozier finally has a settled situation in Denver after receiving a multi-year extension. The 24-year-old believes the stability and familiarity have been helpful in his development and figuring out his role this season.

“For me, knowing where I was going to be next season, knowing I was still going to be here, was a major, major part of [my focus during the offseason],” Dozier said. “Going into this season, kind of knowing what I needed to bring to the table for this team to continue our success and progress. Just knowing where I was going to be at for the first time in my career, the next year, it was big for me.”

Dozier came to the Nuggets last season as a training camp invitee before getting a two-way contract in October last year. After impressing in the G-League, the combo guard gained valuable playing time as he filled in for several players while they were with injuries. In the NBA’s seeding games as part of the league’s restart, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and shot 47.6 percent from downtown in just 22.3 minutes per game. That, along with playing effective defense on point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, Dozier showcased his potential and just how valuable he could be. He is looking forward to showing off his improvement in this upcoming season.

“The more you do things, the better you’re going to get naturally,” Dozier said. “I feel really good going into this season that the progress will show.”