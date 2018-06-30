Nuggets Mix Up Training Routine Ahead of Summer League

As the Nuggets wrap up their final week of workouts before Summer League practices begin Strength and Conditioning Coach Felipe Eichenberger wanted to get guys out of the gym. The Nuggets made the short trip to Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater on Thursday before finishing the week with some yoga inside the UCHealth Practice Court.

"It's a recovery workout for the guys, just getting them out of the gym and having fun," said Eichenberger. The Nuggets began their workout by running stairs followed by some jogging and finishing up with a sprint up the steps of the amphitheater.

Malik Beasley, entering his third season, led the way in the sprints. "Tired from the altitude and stairs, but a good workout though," Beasley said. "It just pushes us to another level."

Thomas Welsh, the Nuggets final pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was part of the group working out. "It's beautiful up here. It's a great place to come and get a conditioning workout in."

The Nuggets followed up Thursday's conditioning with yoga on Friday morning. Several players stretched out on mats at center court inside the UCHealth Practice Court as the lights were dimmed and peaceful music played during the hour session.

"Today was just a relaxing day," said Monte Morris. "I haven't done yoga since I left Iowa State."

The Nuggets begin practices for Summer League on Sunday before heading to Las Vegas for their first game on the 6th.