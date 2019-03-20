Tracing The Roots Behind The 2018-19 Nuggets Roster

The Denver Nuggets have officially clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. Led by All-Star Nikola Jokić, Denver boasts a deep roster that includes seven players scoring in double figures this season.

Interestingly, only three current Nuggets (Paul Millsap, Will Barton and Isaiah Thomas) were in the league during the 2012-2013 season, which speaks to how young Denver’s roster is and the amount of changes the organization has made since the team’s last playoff appearance.

There were many paths taken in the road to assembling the current roster. From mid-season and draft-night trades to free agency signings, the 2018-19 Nuggets have come together to post the best season in recent franchise history. So just how did each player on the 15-man roster end up in Denver? Let’s take a closer look at the moves the Nuggets made each year to assemble their current roster.

2018

Michael Porter Jr. was selected with the 14th pick in the 2018 draft, which was Denver’s own first-round pick.

Jarred Vanderbilt was selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 draft, which the Nuggets traded up to acquire on draft night. In an exchange with the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets sent the 43rd overall pick and a future second-round pick to Orlando in order to move up to No. 41 and select Vanderbilt.

The 58th overall pick in the 2018 draft that was used to select Thomas Welsh was originally acquired in 2013, when the Nuggets completed a three-way trade with the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. The deal was headlined by the sign-and-trade of Andre Iguodala to the Warriors, as Denver received Randy Foye from the Jazz and the 2018 second-round pick from Golden State in the deal.

After going undrafted in 2018, Brandon Goodwin signed a two-way contract with Denver in Dec. 2018.

Isaiah Thomas joined the Nuggets after signing during the 2018 free agency period.

2017

A draft night trade with the Utah Jazz in 2017 brought Trey Lyles and Tyler Lydon (the 24th overall selection) to Denver in exchange for the 13th overall pick.

Later in the draft, Denver selected Monte Morris at No. 51, a pick which was originally acquired in a trade that sent Joffrey Lauvergne to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Aug 2016.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Denver traded Jusuf Nurkić and a 2017 lottery protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee.

After a strong performance in 2017 Summer League, Torrey Craig signed a two-way contract with Denver.

Then free agent Paul Millsap was signed in July 2017 to a three-year contract.

2016

The 7th overall pick in the 2016 draft that was used to draft Jamal Murray actually came from the New York Knicks, as the Nuggets had 2016 first-round swap rights with New York as a result of the Carmelo Anthony trade in Feb. 2011.

Malik Beasley was selected 19th overall in the 2016 draft. Denver received that pick from the Trail Blazers in a trade package for Aaron Afflalo (more on that later).

Juancho Hernangómez was selected 15th overall in the 2016 draft, a pick that Denver received in a trade package in July 2015 from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Ty Lawson.

2015

Will Barton was acquired through a mid-season trade with the Trail Blazers in Feb. 2015 when Denver sent Aaron Afflalo and Alonzo Gee to Portland in exchange for Barton, Victor Claver, Thomas Robinson and a 2016 lottery protected first-round pick. As mentioned earlier, that 2016 pick ended up being the 19th overall pick and was eventually used to draft Malik Beasley.

2014

Gary Harris was acquired on draft night in 2014, as the Nuggets sent the 11th overall pick (which became Doug McDermott) and Anthony Randolph to the Chicago Bulls for the No. 16 and No. 19 overall selections, the latter of which was used on Harris. No. 16 was used on Jusuf Nurkić, who, as mentioned earlier, was later traded (along with a 2017 lottery protected first round pick) in Feb. 2017 for Mason Plumlee.

With the 41st pick in the 2014 draft, the Nuggets selected Nikola Jokić, the team’s centerpiece and All-Star.