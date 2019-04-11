This season will mark the first time the Denver Nuggets will be playing playoff basketball since 2013. While Denver has struggled in recent playoff appearances, the team has had its fair share of memorable moments.

Before Denver kicks off the 2019 playoffs, let’s take a look back at the top five playoff moments in Nuggets history.

1) First team in league history to upset a No. 1 seed

In the first round of the 1994 playoffs, the Nuggets were seeded eighth and were tasked with facing the top seeded Seattle Supersonics. Up until that point, no eighth seed had ever achieved a victory over a No. 1 seed, but Denver re-wrote the history books in 1994. On May 7, 1994, the Nuggets defeated the Seattle Supersonics 98-94 in a decisive Game 5 to advance to the next round.

2) 121-63 victory over the New Orleans Hornets in 2009

2009 was a very successful season for the Nuggets, as they won the Northwest division and finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference. During game two of their first-round matchup against the Hornets, the Nuggets recorded a 58-point victory, which still stands as the largest margin of victory in an NBA playoff game. Carmelo Anthony led the way and scored 26 points in just three quarters of action.

3) High-powered offense leads Nuggets to 1985 Conference Finals

The 1985 Nuggets achieved plenty of success, having won 52 games during the regular season. The high-powered Denver offense averaged a league-best 120 points per game during the season, led by Alex English (27.9 points per game) and Calvin Natt (23.3 points per game). Denver would defeat the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz in the playoffs before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, who would go on to win the championship that season.

4) Carmelo Anthony’s game-winning 3-pointer against Dallas in 2009

As mentioned earlier, the 2009 playoff run was a special one for Denver. After failing to make it out of the first round since 1994, the Nuggets were beyond overdue for an extended playoff run. In the first round, the team’s signature moment came in the form of the aforementioned 58-point victory over New Orleans. In the second round, the Nuggets faced a stiff test in the form of the Dallas Mavericks. After taking the first two games in the series, Denver ventured to Dallas to try and effectively seal the series with another win. After battling back-and-forth throughout the game, the Nuggets found themselves down two points with just over six seconds remaining. Carmelo Anthony received the ball at the top of the key and made his way over to the wing, where he calmly knocked down a 3-pointer to give Denver a one-point lead with just one second remaining. The Nuggets would close the game out and go on to defeat Dallas 4-1 in the series to advance to the Conference Finals.

5) 1978 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7

1978 marked the second season that the Nuggets were in the NBA, but it didn’t take them very long to experience some playoff success. In a Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the two teams battled to a seventh game, where Nuggets legend David Thompson scored 37 points to lead Denver to victory. The strong performance from Thompson came just weeks after he scored 73 points during the team’s final regular season game, highlighting his scoring prowess.