Denver Nuggets’ schedule announcement: Top five games to watch in the first half of NBA season

After months of anticipation, the first half of the Nuggets’ schedule is finally here. The team tips off with a three-game homestand against the Kings, Clippers and Rockets before hitting the road for the first time with a trip to Sacramento.



Without further ado, here are five games to watch for in the first half of the season:



Kings at Nuggets, Dec. 23:



Can’t beat a home opener to the season and it happens to be against a Kings team that challenged the Nuggets last year. The matchup between Jamal Murray and De’Aaron Fox usually doesn’t disappoint and Nuggets fans could also see several players make their team debuts.



Clippers at Nuggets, Dec. 25:



For the second-straight season, the Nuggets will be hosting a Christmas Night game and that showcases the team’s status among the NBA’s elite. Denver will be facing the Clippers, the team it upset in a dramatic Western Conference semifinal. With both teams making significant changes to their rosters, this is an early look at how the two Western Conference contenders stack up against each other.



Suns at Nuggets, Jan. 1:



The opening four matchups at Ball Arena all feature elite point guards and Phoenix made a significant upgrade to their playmaker position in acquiring Chris Paul. The 10-time All-Star will make his first appearance as a Sun in Denver on New Year’s Day and he has a more than capable team around him, featuring Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Dario Šarić. This should be an exciting battle between two potentially strong offensives.



Nuggets at Nets, Jan. 12:



The Nuggets wrap up a three-game road trip on the East Coast in Brooklyn, where they’ll face the talk of this offseason in the Nets. With Kevin Durant finally healthy and raring to go alongside fellow superstar Kyrie Irving, the Nuggets will get a good test to see how they stack up against arguably the East’s most talented team.



Nuggets at Lakers, Feb. 4:



Denver faces the LeBron James-led Lakers for the first time since the Western Conference Finals. With Marc Gasol now in the fold, among other new additions, the Lakers are even more talented than they were in previous seasons. Still, if the Nuggets have their full roster, this could be a chance to make a statement.