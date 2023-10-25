The Sights and Sounds of Nuggets Championship Ring Night

Championship Rings glistened under the flashing lights. The Championship Banner was hoisted to the rafters. Denver secured an opening night victory while the Ball Arena crowd roared in excitement. Everything went to plan on Tuesday. The season opener was a success. It was a night of perfection, in the simplest of terms.

The evening began as many do, with the Denver Nuggets strutting down the Ball Arena hallway toward the locker room. It was the first game of the 2023-24 regular season, and the Nuggets were just hours away from receiving their Championship Rings. So, the guys brought their A-games. Some excellent pregame 'fits.

Michael Porter Jr. channeled his inner Denverite, rocking a clean Peyton Manning Broncos jersey with retro orange shoes to match. Fellow forward, Aaron Gordon, one of the most stylish players on Denver's roster, came through with the heat: Burgundy velvet shorts with a matching vest and shades (and a coffee, to get amped for Denver's big night).

And of course, Nikola Jokić, the reigning Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP, brought out one of his trademarked suits. Gone were the sweatsuits we saw in the preseason; The Joker's style spoke for itself. He was back. Ready to defend his NBA title. Dressed to the nines like he was during Denver's 2023 championship run. This was day one of a brand-new journey.

Fans made their way to their seats for the franchise's first-ever Championship Ring and Banner Raising Ceremony. There was a tangible feeling of excitement in the arena. It reverberated with the energy that history was about to be made.

The ceremony opened with Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi addressing the crowd. From behind a podium bearing the words "2023 CHAMPIONS" in bold letters, Lombardi reflected on the night that Denver took home its first Larry O'Brien championship trophy. He asked the crowd, "Can you believe we were standing right here 134 days ago, and we watched the Nuggets strike gold that night?"

And speaking of that lavish golden trophy, in came Nuggets owner, Stan Kroenke and Nuggets President, Josh Kroenke, holding the Larry O'Brien.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, strolled onto the court to make his opening remarks.

"Denver Nuggets fans, you waited a long time for this moment. The first championship in the history of the franchise," Silver said to the cheering crowd. "Josh, Stan, I'm thrilled for you and your entire organization. So, let's get right to it. Let's give out the rings."

The Kroenke's were the first to receive their championship jewelry, and boy did those rings live up to the hype. Designed in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, Denver's Championship Ring features two never-seen-before features: The face of the ring is interchangeable for the first time ever, and there's a hidden compartment on the side of the ring that unveils Denver's Championship Banner. (You can read more about the full specs of Denver's Championship Ring here).

Seriously, what a gem. No pun intended.

Next up, Nuggets general manager, Calvin Booth, the architect responsible for Denver's championship roster, and head coach, Michael Malone, received their rings. Malone, the fourth-longest tenured NBA head coach, made his own set of remarks to the crowd.

"Nuggets Nation, I can't hear you!" Malone bellowed to the screaming fans. "You guys have been the best fans in the NBA for eight years. We appreciate that. Last year was amazing. We got one ring. Who wants another? Let's go get it."

By this point, Denver's players had lined up along the baseline and were jumping with excitement. They knew what came next. One by one, they marched up toward the podium to receive their championship hardware. The long road of 82 regular season games and 20 playoff games all became worth it at that very moment.

The moment was big, so big that Jamal Murray unveiled his signature "Blue Arrow" celebration with a bright smile on his face. It had been quite some time since the franchise's star guard had unsheathed his imaginary bow and fired an arrow into the crowd.

Last to walk out was Jokić, who calmly cruised to the middle of the floor while Nuggets faithful belted out, "M.V.P! M.V.P! M.V.P!"

"I think it's amazing to see how many lives we impact just playing basketball," the always candid Jokić said after the game. "The happiness and joy of people who are just supporting us, it's a really amazing sensation."

Afterward, the squad took a group photo in front of the banner... just before it was raised sky-high. Most of the players held their fists out to proudly display their well-earned Championship Rings.

Aaron Gordon, widely known as 'Mr. Nugget' because of his connection with the Denver community, spoke to the crowd.

"On behalf of my teammates, my training staff, my coaching staff, the management, and Kroenke Sports, we just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for experiencing this journey with us," said Gordon. "Since last season ended in Denver, it only makes sense that this season starts in Denver, too. So, thank you for coming out and supporting tonight and all season long on our road to repeat."

Finally, it was time. Denver's Championship Banner was lifted slowly to the rafters to celebrate the biggest accomplishment in franchise history. Nuggets players took the moment in. Some closed their eyes, and they all smiled and listened to their joyful loyal fans who supported them throughout the journey.