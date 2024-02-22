The Denver Nuggets are ready to get back to work after a refreshing All-Star break

The Denver Nuggets practiced for the first time since the All-Star break on Wednesday and Thursday. Practices were effective, and more importantly, the break was necessary. The guys are feeling refreshed heading into the final 27 games of the season.

"Break was good. Important for all of us," Michael Porter Jr. said on Wednesday. "Now, we just got to be focused for this stretch before the playoffs. We’re refreshed and ready to go."

Porter Jr. explained that breaks like the one around All-Star weekend can be incredibly beneficial for players beyond just the obvious physical load. A mental break from hoops is equally helpful.

"It can reenergize you," Porter Jr. explained. "Make you excited to go back to playing and competing."

Sophomore Peyton Watson spent the weekend in Aspen with teammates Aaron Gordon and Julian Strawther. He called it a bucket list item and joked he had snowball fights with Gordon. Still, he was itching to get back to the competition.

“It was huge, and I think that mental part, a lot of times, is undervalued," Watson said on Wednesday. "It's a big thing because we eat, sleep, and breathe basketball. It's our entire lives and our livelihood. When you get away from it for like three or four days, you start to get anxious. Like, I need to get back. There’s other people that are getting better. I couldn't wait to be back, honestly. I'm happy to finish the season strong and get to the playoffs.”

Fellow sophomore Christian Braun traveled to Arizona to watch his best friend play basketball. He said he was much more intentional about actually resting this go-around. It sounds like he may have been a little too ambitious during his break as a rookie.

"This would be my second break," Braun said on Thursday. "I think I learned that you need to step away from things, take a break, and stay off your feet. That's another thing I think I learned from last year. I went back home and was feeling myself a little bit. But this time, I got to go watch some games and chill out."

The Nuggets did not enter the All-Star Break in the way they would've liked to. They lost three consecutive games.

"I speak for everybody when I say everybody needed that break. We didn't go into break how we wanted," Braun said. "I think everybody got their rest, and our focus is on going back-to-back. So, we’ve got to lock in on that and take the right steps to get back to the mindset that we had last year.”

Still, the group isn't bothered by the three-game skid. It's in the rearview mirror.

"What? There was a three-game losing streak? When was that?" joked Watson. "We're not worried about any losing streak. We rarely ever lose that many games in a row. So, I don't think anybody here is biting their nails."

"It was 10 days ago," Jamal Murray said in agreement. "That's long gone."

Both practices were productive by all accounts. The term "locked in" was used frequently in media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The group seems to be unified on a common goal: a strong close to the season and then another deep playoff run to hopefully go back-to-back as NBA champions.

"This stretch is going to be really big for us to pick up our rhythm and just really take it as seriously as possible," Watson said. "We knew what the mindset was going into the playoffs last year, and we have to have that exact same mindset this year, if not have a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder because we know the targets are on our backs now."

Head coach Michael Malone said he began practice by looking at the standings. He also went through the schedule with the team, identifying how many home and road games were on the menu.

"Having the whole group back was a lot of fun. Two days of great energy," Malone said. "Led off by showing them the standings. Who's in front of us, who’s right behind us. Talked about what we have in front of us. 27 games. 16 home. 11 away. And the importance of not easing into these 27 (games), but trying to hit the ground running. All the guys are locked in, so very pleased with the energy, the effort, and the focus yesterday and today."

Beyond just being locked in, the group also seems to be united in the importance of grabbing a playoff seed that guarantees homecourt advantage. Ideally, the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. It's easy to understand why. By finishing as the best team in the West last year, Denver had homecourt advantage in every series they played in and lost just one total home playoff game during their triumphant run to an NBA title.

"We're gonna fight for that first spot," Murray said. "I think that's huge going to the playoffs. You want to have homecourt advantage. We rely on our fans a lot, so it'd be a lot of fun to have homecourt advantage in these playoffs."

The standings are much more jumbled this year. Four teams—Denver, the LA Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves—are separated by three games or less. Minnesota leads the conference at 39-16. Then it's the Thunder 1.5 games back at 37-17. Oklahoma City sits in third place at 36-17, and then at 36-19 is the Nuggets. The Phoenix Suns lurk at 33-22, three games behind Denver in fifth place. The always-competitive West is just as boisterous as ever.

"We're in an okay spot," Braun said with ernesty. "We want homecourt advantage. We’ve got to get back to doing the things defensively that we do and doing them night in and night out, creating those habits, and getting ready for playoff basketball."

Coach Malone had a measured approach. Yes, he wants the Western Conference's best record, but he doesn't want it to come at the expense of the team's well-being. Starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Murray missed time before the All-Star break.

"For me, (the one seed) is not a top one or two priority, to be very honest. We talked about that with our team today. The good thing is Minnesota is number one. We play them three more times. We're three games out, so we have avenues to become the number one team. It’s definitely attainable. But I don't want to win that battle and lose the bigger war. When our starting unit plays, I think our record is 24-6, a 76 percent winning percentage.

"Most important is going into the playoffs having our starting five healthy and ready for the load that's going to be placed upon them. As you get to the playoffs, the rotation shrinks, and you play guys heavier minutes. So, I think having homecourt in the first round is very, very important. I think having a healthy team going into the postseason is very important. If we happen to be the one seed, that's just a cherry on top, but we're not going to put all our cards just to attain that and then risk being healthy for a very deep playoff run."

Caldwell-Pope and Murray are healthy and ready to go for the final 27 games, according to Malone.

"It helps to have our team at full strength, obviously. We believe in our guys," Watson said. "We’ve got one of the best starting units in the league and to have those two guys back and healthy means a lot for our team and just our success. So, I'm glad that those two guys are back."

The work begins Thursday at home against the Washington Wizards. Denver plays three games in four days, flying to Portland the very next night for a back-to-back and then completing the stretch with another road game against the Golden State Warriors.