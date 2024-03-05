The Denver Nuggets are peaking when it counts: 'I can see how and why they won a championship.'

The Denver Nuggets have hit the ground running after the All-Star break.

They remain a perfect 6-0 since mid-February's break, winning 5 of their 6 games by double-digits. Denver is one of three undefeated teams in that stretch alongside the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. They've got a top-3 offense over their last 6 games as well as a top-7 defense. They're simply locked in at the right time of the season, "crunch time" as Aaron Gordon put it, on the eve of the playoffs.

"We're building championship habits, for sure. Really focused offensively and defensively. I feel like for the most part, we've been pretty locked in," Michael Porter Jr. said after Monday's practice. "I think we're doing what we need to do."

This hasn't been an easy stretch for Denver. Four of their six wins have come against above-.500 teams: the four-time champion Golden State Warriors, the six-seed Sacramento Kings, and two teams they played in last year's playoffs. On Thursday, they defeated the Miami HEAT in an NBA Finals rematch, and then on Saturday, Denver won their eighth-straight game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who they defeated in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

That last win was an especially impressive one. They used a massive 16-4 run in the final five-minute frame to win by double-digits against the Lakers. This was nothing out of the norm, by the way. Denver has the best "clutch" net rating in the NBA, winning these minutes by 24.9 points per 100 possessions. They've won 20 of their 30 games that were separated by 5 points or fewer in the final 5 minutes, otherwise known as "the clutch." They've become crunchtime demons.

"The main thing is the guys are actually really comfortable and don't get rattled,"

said Justin Holiday about Denver's late-game success. "When it comes to crunch time, everybody else watching sees the pressure, but for us, we're just playing basketball. We will finish this out. We know what to do in this, and we've been here. That's what winning a championship does. It gives you that certain confidence to be able to go and take care of those big moments."

Head coach Michael Malone echoed Holiday's last point, arguing that winning a championship last season has only added to the team's abundant confidence.

"There is no doubt now. I mean, you can talk about, yeah, we want to win a championship, or this team is a championship contender. Well, we've proven that we're a team that can go out there and win 16 playoff games and earn a championship," said Malone. "I think for all of our guys, especially the five guys that started last year and Christian [Braun], who was here last year and played in the playoffs, there is a confidence that they have because they've been there and they've done that. And I think with that group, no matter what, there is no fear. I think we all believe we can go into any building in the NBA and beat anybody on any given night."

Holiday spent his second season in the NBA with the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors team that went on to win the championship. He told reporters that having a really good chance at an NBA championship was one of the major reasons he chose to sign with Denver in the offseason.

"That's what I came here for. To be able to be a part of that and feel that intensity again. I've done it once with the Warriors. I know what it's like when it's time to really take care of business," Holiday said on Wednesday. "To be able to be a part of that, man, is really fulfilling. Really exciting. Kind of makes me believe in the NBA again, if that makes sense. There are a lot of teams that just don't have that edge. Not every team can do this. So being able to be a part of this intensity, just turning it and ready to go, that's something that is exciting for me."

Holiday's been nothing short of a revelation for the Nuggets this season. Despite not being an every-game player whose minutes have varied month to month, he's found a way to turn in a 40.7 percent three-point shooting season while playing above-average defense. He's on the heels of one of his finest performances of the year: a 13-point outing against the Lakers in which Holiday hit 3-of-5 three-pointers and closed the game alongside Denver's starters.

"He's a veteran, and he's proven himself to be trustworthy," said Malone. "In a short period of time, he has shown that he can go out there and do his job at a high level, do it efficiently, and you can trust him on both ends. You don't have to tell him to do things. He's a veteran, he knows how to do things, whether that's offensively or defensively. I trust Justin Holiday. He's a veteran and every time he's on that floor, it seems like something good happens."

The key to Denver's success is its culture. Guys are playing for each other. They want to see each other prosper. That's what's guided them throughout these last 12 months (and beyond) of the best basketball in franchise history.

"It takes connectedness. Guys being together. That means celebrating somebody else's play. So when Jamal [Murray] hits Nikola [Jokić], and Nikola hits Aaron for an and-one dunk at the end of the game, that is cause for celebration," said Malone. "I'd like to think that we're always a team that is connected. We play for each other. We understand that we all need the next man next to us if we're going to do what we're all trying to do, which is win another championship."

It certainly made an impression on the veteran, Holiday, who's been a part of 10 different locker rooms in his long career.